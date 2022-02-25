$47,980+ tax & licensing
$47,980
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
112,111KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8408961
- Stock #: 22R8570A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E53LFA01840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $49419 - Our Price is just $47980!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 112,111 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E53LFA01840.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
SiriusXM
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
