$49,194 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 0 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8916316

8916316 Stock #: 22380A

22380A VIN: 1FTEW1EP6LFB23819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,093 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM Chrome Exterior Accents 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.