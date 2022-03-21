$37,694 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 8 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8945809

8945809 Stock #: 22377A

22377A VIN: 1FTEX1EB0LKE82866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,856 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM Chrome Exterior Accents 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist Cargo Box Lighting

