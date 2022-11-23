Listing ID: 9334498

9334498 Stock #: 22561A

22561A VIN: 1FTFW1E54LKD62781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM Chrome Exterior Accents 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.