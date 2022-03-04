Menu
2020 Ford F-250

25,996 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8496012
  • Stock #: 22206A
  • VIN: 1FT8W2BT8LEC65096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Running Boards!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-250, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,996 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-250 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W2BT8LEC65096.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
remote start
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
Ford Co-Pilot360

