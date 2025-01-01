$41,794+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Fastback GT Premium
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$41,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,000KM
VIN 1FATP8FF6L5156978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Ford Mustang attracts drivers with its impressive ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance icon. This 2020 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This convertible has 68,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium Fastback. Crank up the power with this Mustang GT Premium offering an exceptional list of features such as leather seats with cooling and heating capability, unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a larger 8 inch touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include front fog lights, a front lip spoiler, proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, streaming audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, power front seats, a limited slip differential and 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FATP8FF6L5156978.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $309.81 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14591 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Interior
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Sync
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
