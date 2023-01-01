Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

86,500 KM

Details Description

$42,794

+ tax & licensing
$42,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

XL SUPERCREW

2020 Ford Ranger

XL SUPERCREW

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$42,794

+ taxes & licensing

86,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10596696
  • Stock #: A23103
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH0LLA31204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,500 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2020 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 86,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH0LLA31204.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $317.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14940 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Back to Top

