Leather Seats, Heated Seats, SYNC 3, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!

Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2020 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 110,276 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rangers trim level is Lariat. Upgrading to this premium Ranger Lariat is an excellent choice as it comes fully equipped with larger aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with Apple Carplay and Android Auto paired with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated leather seats, 8 way power front seats, a rear step bumper, dual zone climate control, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sync 3, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $272.74 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12845 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.

Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

2020 Ford Ranger

110,276 KM

$36,794

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger

Lariat LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box

13137178

2020 Ford Ranger

Lariat LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$36,794

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,276KM
VIN 1FTER4FH9LLA70812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Power Options

Power Seats

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Park Assist
Blind Spot Monitoring
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

