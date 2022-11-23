$42,694+ tax & licensing
$42,694
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
47,301KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9385135
- Stock #: S2286
- VIN: 1FTER4FH8LLA00234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,301 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2020 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 47,301 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Start, Streaming Audio, Automatic Emergency Braking.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH8LLA00234.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $288.18 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $17248 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Streaming Audio
Automatic Emergency Braking
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7