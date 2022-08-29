$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Canyon
Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation
25,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9199813
- Stock #: S2272
- VIN: 1GTG6EEN8L1195018
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S2272
- Mileage 25,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptionally stable and very capable of hauling the trickiest of loads, this GMC Canyon is the perfect multi-purpose everyday truck. This 2020 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Canyon Denali is a great choice as it comes with all of the luxurious extra features and technology like ventilated and heated leather seats, a Bose premium sound system, under-rail LED cargo box lighting, a remote vehicle starter, power front seats, a leather- wrapped heated steering wheel, a spray-on bedliner, 5 inch rectangular assist steps and wireless charging. It also includes an EZ lift and lower tailgate, front fog lamps, available 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access and remote keyless entry, exclusive aluminum wheels, signature LED lamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, park assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a CornerStep rear bumper and an HD rear view camera with trailering assist guidelines plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Driver Alert Package, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Power Seats
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
EZ Lift Tailgate
Driver Alert Package
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
