2020 GMC Terrain
SLE - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
70,853KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8418471
- Stock #: 21W2055B
- VIN: 3GKALTEV3LL151895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $37078 - Our Price is just $35998!
With sleek look, a comfortable interior and spirited driving dynamics, this GMC Terrain is hard to beat. This 2020 GMC Terrain is for sale today.
The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 70,853 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as heated front seats, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
POWER SEAT
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Forward collision alert
Teen Driver
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
