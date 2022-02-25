2020 GMC Terrain

$35,998 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 8 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8418471

8418471 Stock #: 21W2055B

21W2055B VIN: 3GKALTEV3LL151895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,853 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Power Options POWER SEAT Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Forward collision alert Teen Driver Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights Lane Keep Assist 4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.