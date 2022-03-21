$41,694+ tax & licensing
$41,694
+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
42,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8970367
- Stock #: 22409A
- VIN: 3GKALXEX4LL253442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,102 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
If you're in the market for a compact SUV, this GMC Terrain is worth strong consideration thanks to its modern look and sophisticated engineering. This 2020 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 42,102 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This premium Terrain comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, rear park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.53 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $10832 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Forward collision alert
Teen Driver
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
