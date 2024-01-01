$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 GMC Yukon XL
SLT
2020 GMC Yukon XL
SLT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,309KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKS2GKCXLR233259
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 40,309 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This GMC Yukon XL offers convenience and premium comfort with smart, innovative functionality. This 2020 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This low mileage SUV has just 40,309 kms. It's dk sapphire blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with more luxurious features like heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium sound system, stylish aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It is also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and heated power side mirrors for style, convenience and capability plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
This GMC Yukon XL offers convenience and premium comfort with smart, innovative functionality. This 2020 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This low mileage SUV has just 40,309 kms. It's dk sapphire blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with more luxurious features like heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium sound system, stylish aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It is also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and heated power side mirrors for style, convenience and capability plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT 40,309 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 84,119 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2020 GMC Yukon XL