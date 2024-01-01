$21,294+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Accent
Preferred - Heated Seats
2020 Hyundai Accent
Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$21,294
+ taxes & licensing
69,387KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPC25A68LE096642
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2467A
- Mileage 69,387 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Hyundai Accent is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. This 2020 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
To create the 2020 Hyundai Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This hatchback has 69,387 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accent's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Accent brings everything you expect in a modern sedan. It comes with the standard features like 7-inch color touchscreen with an AM/FM radio, a USB port, and an audio aux jack, power door locks, and a rearview camera. Features added to this Preferred trim include aluminum wheels, chrome grille, heated power side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, heated front seats, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Chrome Grille.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7434 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Hyundai Accent is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. This 2020 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
To create the 2020 Hyundai Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This hatchback has 69,387 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accent's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Accent brings everything you expect in a modern sedan. It comes with the standard features like 7-inch color touchscreen with an AM/FM radio, a USB port, and an audio aux jack, power door locks, and a rearview camera. Features added to this Preferred trim include aluminum wheels, chrome grille, heated power side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, heated front seats, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Chrome Grille.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7434 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2015 Ford Fusion Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 152,715 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT - Low Mileage 21,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XL/XLT - Low Mileage 49,609 KM $33,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,294
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2020 Hyundai Accent