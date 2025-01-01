$23,794+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$23,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,880KM
VIN KM8J3CAL6LU084906
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,880 KM
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2020 Hyundai Tucson