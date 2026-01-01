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2020 Infiniti QX60
PURE AWD PURE
2020 Infiniti QX60
PURE AWD PURE
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
70,000KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM4LC514325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Infiniti QX60 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.
This SUV has 70,000 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX60's trim level is PURE AWD. This QX60 comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, leatherette seats, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals, 3 charging USB ports, LED lighting with automatic on/off headlamps and fog lamps, rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Infiniti QX60 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.
This SUV has 70,000 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX60's trim level is PURE AWD. This QX60 comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, leatherette seats, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals, 3 charging USB ports, LED lighting with automatic on/off headlamps and fog lamps, rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Seating
Leatherette Seats
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Active Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2020 Infiniti QX60