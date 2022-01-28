$45,995+ tax & licensing
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Navigation
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
75,772KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8246928
- Stock #: 0843
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX4LD517795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47375 - Our Price is just $45995!
This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and very comfortable. This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2020, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 75,772 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk has some off-road attitude with unique exterior accents, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and also comes with front fog lights. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels and an upgraded Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Selec-Terrain with Rock mode and driveline traction control, ParkView back-up camera, gloss black roof rails and remote keyless entry. You will also get a 12 way power driver seat and a 60-40 split bench rear seat, making this mighty SUV the ultimate weekend warrior! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect 4, Selec-terrain.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX4LD517795.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
POWER SEAT
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Ambient Lighting
Rear View Camera
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Selec-Terrain
UConnect 4
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7