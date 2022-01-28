2020 Jeep Cherokee

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 3 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8246931

8246931 Stock #: 0841

0841 VIN: 1C4PJMBX7LD517662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,361 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options POWER SEAT Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Ambient Lighting Safety Rear View Camera Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Selec-Terrain UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.