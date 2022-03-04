$51,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2020 Jeep Gladiator
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
78,085KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8529992
- Stock #: 0872A
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG6LL104368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $53555 - Our Price is just $51995!
This Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and pickup trucks. This 2020 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,085 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Sport S. The first Jeep truck in a long time, this all new Gladiator was made for those long trails with the only removable cabin panels for an open air trucking experience in the segment. It also comes with aluminum wheels, skid plates, class II towing equipment, two front tow hooks and one rear, blacked out exterior trim, a smart key with push button start, locking interior compartments, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, a brake actuated limited slip differential and multiple inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Uconnect, Skid Plates, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTAG6LL104368.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
REAR CAMERA
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Proximity Key
Streaming Audio
UConnect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7