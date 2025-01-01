$24,794+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk - Skid Plates
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$24,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,200KM
VIN ZACNJBC16LPL15061
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25467A
- Mileage 95,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Driver Selectable Suspension, Black Accents!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Interior
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
UConnect
Black Accents
Driver Selectable Suspension
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$24,794
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Renegade