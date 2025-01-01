Menu
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Driver Selectable Suspension, Black Accents!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Incredible value and efficiency make this an affordable car, but the only thing that feels cheap is the price tag. This 2020 Jeep Renegade is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This impressive small SUV is well deserving of the Jeep name, with its aggressive front grille design, modern centre console that accommodates all types of smart phones and more beefy overall look. This Renegade also stays true to Jeep with with a very capable engine and drive train that will have no problem conquering all sorts of terrain. For a compact SUV that feels composed on a highway and confident on a high pass, this Jeep Renegade is an easy choice.This SUV has 95,200 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 177HP 1.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Renegade's trim level is Trailhawk. This Renegade Trailhawk is loaded with incredible features like stylish aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, UConnect 4 with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth streaming audio and dual zone climate control. You'll also get best in class 4x4 capability, Jeep's Selec-Terrain w/Rock mode, a proximity key for push button start, cruise control, a rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Driver Selectable Suspension, Black Accents, Fog Lamps, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACNJBC16LPL15061.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $8656 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension

Interior

Rear View Camera

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

UConnect
Black Accents
Driver Selectable Suspension

