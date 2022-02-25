Menu
2020 Kia Optima

64,918 KM

Details

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2020 Kia Optima

2020 Kia Optima

EX+ - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2020 Kia Optima

EX+ - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

64,918KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8414385
  • Stock #: 22JG9783A
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L39LG382337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Wood Grain Trim, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $30879 - Our Price is just $29980!

This 2020 Kia Optima offers the best interior within its class, filled with luxuries and up scale materials and surfaces. This 2020 Kia Optima is for sale today.

This 2020 Kia Optima has come a long way with numerous up-scale features and a truly comfortable, spacious, and luxurious interior. Elegant and well designed both inside and out, this Kia Optima is an amazing and versatile sedan that can be both your road toy and your family car in one smart vehicle.This sedan has 64,918 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Optima's trim level is EX+. This Optima EX+ is loaded with some truly luxurious goodies like leather seats, sunroof, wood grain trim, UVO connective service, rain sensing wipers, fog lights, and LED taillamps. You also get lane keep assist, driver attention alerts, active forward collision mitigation obstacle detection, blind spot monitoring, and rear parking sensors for driver assistance and added safety. The interior is comfortable and well designed with heated seats, memory driver seat, heated steering wheel, power folding side mirrors, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB input, and a rear view camera. The exterior is stylish and showstopping with high beam assist, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, and heated side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Wood Grain Trim, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Wood Grain Trim
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Avoidance

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

