<b>Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> Every consideration has been made so this Mazda3 Sport feels as if it were built just for you. This 2020 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Like all Mazdas, this 2020 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capturing movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, youll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel and top notch technology for the modern era.This hatchback has 68,497 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Mazda3 Sports trim level is GT. This top shelf GT brings the best goodies with bigger and more stylish aluminum wheels, sunroof, and a Bose premium sound system. This amazing car also has an upgraded drivetrain, rain sensing wipers, heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, smart city braking assist, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. Other awesome features include heated seats, remote keyless entry, upholstered dashboard, metal-look and piano black interior accent trim, and blind spot monitoring. The exterior has style for days with aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, power side mirrors with turn signals, LED lighting, and perimeter/approach lights. Stay connected and entertained with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect, and Bluetooth on an 8.8 inch display.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

68,497 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SPORT GT

SPORT GT

12109307

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,497KM
VIN JM1BPAMM6L1168120

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 68,497 KM

Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels

Every consideration has been made so this Mazda3 Sport feels as if it were built just for you. This 2020 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Like all Mazdas, this 2020 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capturing movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel and top notch technology for the modern era.This hatchback has 68,497 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GT. This top shelf GT brings the best goodies with bigger and more stylish aluminum wheels, sunroof, and a Bose premium sound system. This amazing car also has an upgraded drivetrain, rain sensing wipers, heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, smart city braking assist, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. Other awesome features include heated seats, remote keyless entry, upholstered dashboard, metal-look and piano black interior accent trim, and blind spot monitoring. The exterior has style for days with aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, power side mirrors with turn signals, LED lighting, and perimeter/approach lights. Stay connected and entertained with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect, and Bluetooth on an 8.8 inch display.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-XXXX

204-482-1010

1-888-672-7621
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2020 Mazda MAZDA3