2020 Mitsubishi RVR
48,937KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8289084
- Stock #: A2210
- VIN: JA4AH3AU0LU601531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,937 KM
Vehicle Description
The ultimate combo of style, tech, efficiency and practicality, the Mitsubishi RVR is a unique crossover in a sea of SUV's. This 2020 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 48,937 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.90 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7974 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
