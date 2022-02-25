Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

48,937 KM

Details Description

$30,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,694

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$30,694

+ taxes & licensing

48,937KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8289084
  • Stock #: A2210
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU0LU601531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,937 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The ultimate combo of style, tech, efficiency and practicality, the Mitsubishi RVR is a unique crossover in a sea of SUV's. This 2020 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 48,937 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.90 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7974 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 108,507 KM
$20,694 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 36,995 KM
$32,694 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport S...
 41,164 KM
$26,094 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory