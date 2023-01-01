$30,794+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SV - Sunroof
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
48,679KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109931
- Stock #: 23170A
- VIN: JN1BJ1CW2LW383598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,679 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With a stylish exterior and a well-appointed and roomy cabin, this 2020 Nissan Qashqai stands out in the competitive crossover segment. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 48,679 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SV. Upgrading from the S trim level to this SV model is a great choice as you will receive 17 inch aluminum wheels, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind spot warning system and a power moonroof. This SV also comes with heated front seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, dual zone climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo management system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $207.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12441 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
NissanConnect
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
