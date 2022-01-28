$69,995+ tax & licensing
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
2020 RAM 1500
Laramie - Leather Seats
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
43,290KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8185419
- Stock #: 0814
- VIN: 1C6SRFJM4LN260581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $72095 - Our Price is just $69995!
Unlimited style, cutting edge technology, and efficient power make this 2020 Ram 1500 an obvious choice. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
This Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2020 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. See why Ram is becoming everybody's favorite with the 2020 Ram 1500.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 43,290 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie has all the luxury you need without breaking the bank. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an Alpine Premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. Leather seats, Laramie badging, memory driver seat, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated and cooled front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control make sure you have a lot of style and comfort no matter how hard the job gets. Other features include power folding side mirrors with turn signals and memory settings, side mirror courtesy lamps, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rear-view mirror, 115V power outlet, 18 inch aluminum wheels, USB and Aux jacks, and rear-view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alpine Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Heated & Cooled Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Memory Seats, Android Auto.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Alpine Premium Sound System
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
Proximity Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
