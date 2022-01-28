$47,980+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Classic Express - HEMI V8
35,416KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8185422
- Stock #: 21R4540A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT4LG290568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,416 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $49419 - Our Price is just $47980!
This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 35,416 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Classic Express is a hard working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a USB port and an audio aux jack, 5.7L Hemi V8 Engine, 6 Speaker Audio System, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Express Value Package, Sub Zero Package, Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Led Bed Lighting, Trailer Hitch.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Trailer Hitch
HEMI V8
LED BED LIGHTING
Express Value Package
Sub Zero Package
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
