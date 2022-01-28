2020 RAM 1500

$69,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 3 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8246940

8246940 Stock #: 0840

0840 VIN: 1C6SRFJT4LN204681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 0840

Mileage 17,371 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Exterior Trailer Hitch Additional Features HEMI V8 Sport Appearance Package Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover BED UTILITY GROUP Rear Under-Seat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.