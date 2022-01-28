$48,995+ tax & licensing
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2020 RAM 1500
2020 RAM 1500
Tradesman - Proximity Key - Touchscreen
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
58,853KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8246946
- Stock #: 0842
- VIN: 1C6SRFGT9LN273132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50465 - Our Price is just $48995!
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 58,853 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. Designed to do some serious work, this Ram 1500 Tradesman comes with durable vinyl floors and easy to clean seats, proximity keyless entry, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, a useful rear view camera, and cruise control. This awesome pickup truck also comes with power heated side mirrors, an HD suspension, towing equipment, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFGT9LN273132.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
REAR CAMERA
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Streaming Audio
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7