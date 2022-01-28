Menu
2020 RAM 1500

9,092 KM

Details Description

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel - Low Mileage

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel - Low Mileage

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

9,092KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8262858
  • Stock #: 0846
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT7LN396885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $72090 - Our Price is just $69990!

Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 9,092 kms. It's diamond black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This menacing Ram 1500 Rebel comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, a sport performance hood, Bilstein off-road suspension with skid plates, Uconnect with a color touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a handy rear view camera. This sweet pickup truck also comes with a power driver seat, a dampened tailgate, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, hill decent control, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, towing equipment, black bumpers with rear step, LED headlights and fog lights and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT7LN396885.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

