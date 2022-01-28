2020 RAM 1500

$69,990 + taxes & licensing 9 , 0 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8262858

8262858 Stock #: 0846

0846 VIN: 1C6SRFLT7LN396885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,092 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.