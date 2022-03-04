$74,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2020 RAM 2500
2020 RAM 2500
Power Wagon - Sunroof
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$74,980
+ taxes & licensing
55,431KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8493062
- Stock #: 0874
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ7LG189013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0874
- Mileage 55,431 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $77229 - Our Price is just $74980!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500 HD. This 2020 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
This 2020 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 55,431 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. Upgrading to this ultra capable Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a great choice as it comes well equipped with an exclusive Power Wagon front grille, durable powder-coated bumpers, wider fender flares, unique aluminum wheels, special embossed seats and a power driver seat. It also has an electronic locking differential for unmatched off-road capability, skid plates, power heated trailer mirrors, a great sound system with a larger 8.4 inch touchscreen and wireless streaming audio, LED headlamps and fog lights, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver, a rear view camera and a heavy duty off-road suspension that is designed to handle whatever you put in front of it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.4l Hemi With Mds, Sunroof, Rambox Cargo Management, Rambox Utility Group, Towing Technology Group, Leather Seats, Spray In Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TR5EJ7LG189013.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Spray in Bedliner
Towing Technology Group
RamBox Utility Group
6.4L HEMI with MDS
RAMBOX Cargo Management
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7