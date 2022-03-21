$37,194+ tax & licensing
$37,194
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback
Touring - Sunroof - Android Auto
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
31,182KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8955040
- Stock #: 22231A
- VIN: 4S4BTDDC8L3157852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,182 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The iconic Subaru Outback is better than ever for 2020. No matter where your next adventure is, get there in the 2020 Subaru Outback. This 2020 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 31,182 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outback's trim level is Touring. This Outback Touring upgrades to an 11.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. Rounding out the Touring trim is a sunroof, power liftgate, dual zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum wheels. For uncompromising safety this Outback Touring also comes with EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $225.27 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9663 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Dealer Permit # 1039
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
