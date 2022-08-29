Menu
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

39,780 KM

Details Description

$32,194

+ tax & licensing
SPORT AWD

SPORT AWD

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$32,194

+ taxes & licensing

39,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9094636
  • Stock #: 22178B
  • VIN: JF2GTAGC0LH237946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,780 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is safe and comfortable enough for your commute, but compromises nothing on the trail. This 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2020 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 39,780 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $8364 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

