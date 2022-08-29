$32,194+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,194
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
SPORT AWD
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$32,194
+ taxes & licensing
39,780KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094636
- Stock #: 22178B
- VIN: JF2GTAGC0LH237946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,780 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is safe and comfortable enough for your commute, but compromises nothing on the trail. This 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2020 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 39,780 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $8364 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7