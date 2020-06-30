Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Sienna

45,349 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-482-5808

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5349023
  • Stock #: 230425
  • VIN: 5TDJZ3DC5LS230425

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230425
  • Mileage 45,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise, Aluminum Wheels, Sirius XM, Power Sliding Doors Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $39119 - Our Price is just $37980! This Toyota Sienna is designed with the whole family in mind. This 2020 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. This Toyota Sienna is a minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and sharp exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for play dates and date nights. This minivan has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends anywhere. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's active, on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than the 2020 Toyota Sienna.This van has 45,349 kms. It's celestial silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.03 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $47847 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Diversity antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Mini overhead console w/storage
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Door auto-latch
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Covered Dashboard Storage
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Way Passenger Seat
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
75 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
3.003 Axle Ratio
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence
Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season Run-Flat
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
1202# Maximum Payload
Wheels: 18 10 Spoke Alloy w/Wheel Locks
D-4S and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
GVWR: 2715 kg (5985.5 lbs)
Front Captain Seats -inc: driver seat power adjustable lumbar support
foldable armrest
8-way power adjustable driver seat and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
height and recline/incline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 203,932 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 38,337 KM
$37,980 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 234,500 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-5808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory