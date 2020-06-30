2020 Toyota Sienna

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Diversity antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Mini overhead console w/storage Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPLASH GUARDS Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Door auto-latch Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Covered Dashboard Storage Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Conversation mirror Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Instrument Panel Covered Bin 4-Way Passenger Seat Manual Fold Into Floor Interior Concealed Storage Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Power Sliding Rear Doors Battery w/Run Down Protection Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag 75 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 3.003 Axle Ratio Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage Tires: P235/55R18 All Season Run-Flat HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Urethane Gear Shifter Material Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 1202# Maximum Payload Wheels: 18 10 Spoke Alloy w/Wheel Locks D-4S and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) GVWR: 2715 kg (5985.5 lbs) Front Captain Seats -inc: driver seat power adjustable lumbar support foldable armrest 8-way power adjustable driver seat and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft height and recline/incline

