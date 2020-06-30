+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise, Aluminum Wheels, Sirius XM, Power Sliding Doors Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $39119 - Our Price is just $37980! This Toyota Sienna is designed with the whole family in mind. This 2020 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. This Toyota Sienna is a minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and sharp exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for play dates and date nights. This minivan has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends anywhere. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's active, on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than the 2020 Toyota Sienna.This van has 45,349 kms. It's celestial silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.03 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $47847 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
