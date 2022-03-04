$50,694+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4X4 - Low Mileage
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
26,034KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8588912
- Stock #: S2237
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1LX055646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota's reputation of quality and value doesn't stop at their cars. This Tacoma is one of the best pickup trucks on the market. This 2020 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,034 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $307.04 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13170 ). See dealer for details.
