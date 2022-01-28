2021 Buick Encore

$40,980 + taxes & licensing 1 , 4 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8176180

8176180 Stock #: 22R4333B

22R4333B VIN: KL4MMGSL8MB169323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,467 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.