2021 Buick Encore
GX Essence - Low Mileage
1,467KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8176180
- Stock #: 22R4333B
- VIN: KL4MMGSL8MB169323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $42209 - Our Price is just $40980!
All new for 2021 this Buick Encore GX is ready to elevate the compact SUV class to new levels. This 2021 Buick Encore GX is for sale today.
With a fresh new look, a imrpessive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore GX is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore GX feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 1,467 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Essence. This Encore GX Essence is has it all with leather heated seats, memory driver seat, heated steering wheel, remote start, LED headlamps, fog lamps, dual zone automatic climate control, 120V power outlet, exclusive wheels, and blind zone monitoring. With 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
