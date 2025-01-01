$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Preferred - Heated Seats
2021 Buick Envision
Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,035KM
VIN LRBFZMR46MD181552
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24702B
- Mileage 82,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2021 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2021 Buick Envision. This SUV has 82,035 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This Envision Preferred is loaded with some excellent features like an modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with a remote start, 4G WiFi, power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Hands Free Liftgate
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2021 Buick Envision