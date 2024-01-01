$36,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$36,991
+ taxes & licensing
70,157KM
VIN 1GCHTDEN6M1201472
- Stock # P201472
- Mileage 70,157 KM
Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay!
This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,157 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2021 Chevrolet Colorado