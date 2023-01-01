$52,794+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$52,794
+ taxes & licensing
109,590KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9558172
- Stock #: 22754A
- VIN: 3GCUYGED4MG144182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,590 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 109,590 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like larger aluminum wheels, perforated leather seats that are heated and cooled, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features also include signature LED lights, LED cargo area lighting, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, an HD rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights, 4G LTE hotspot capability, Ultrasonic park assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $356.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $21328 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
Advanced Trailering Assist
Ultrasonic Park Assist
HD Rear View Camer
