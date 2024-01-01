$20,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Spark
LT
2021 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$20,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,037KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL8CD6SA3MC220840
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 69,037 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, LED Lights, MyLink, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, OnStar
Forget what you thought you knew about small cars. The Chevy Spark has changed the game! This 2021 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 69,037 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Forget what you thought you knew about small cars. The Chevy Spark has changed the game! This 2021 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 69,037 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 36,459 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Wrangler X 86,946 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 64,629 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2021 Chevrolet Spark