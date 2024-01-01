Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, LED Lights, MyLink, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, OnStar</b><br> <br> Forget what you thought you knew about small cars. The Chevy Spark has changed the game! This 2021 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 69,037 kms. Its silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Sparks trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2021 Chevrolet Spark

69,037 KM

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2021 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,037KM
VIN KL8CD6SA3MC220840

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 69,037 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-XXXX

204-482-1010

1-888-672-7621
$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2021 Chevrolet Spark