$18,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Spark
2LT
2021 Chevrolet Spark
2LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,407KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL8CF6SA9MC223557
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 98,407 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear Park Assist, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, MyLink, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Leatherette Seats
Forget what you thought you knew about small cars. The Chevy Spark has changed the game! This 2021 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 98,407 kms. It's red hot in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Spark's trim level is 2LT. This top of the line Chevy Spark has it all with a power sunroof, automatic forward brake assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, rear parking assistance, a leather wrapped steering wheel, hands free keyless entry, leatherette - heated front seats and LED signature lighting. Additional features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, 4G WiFi, a 60/40 folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, a 7 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth streaming audio, an outside temperature display, a rear vision camera and hill start assist plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Forget what you thought you knew about small cars. The Chevy Spark has changed the game! This 2021 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 98,407 kms. It's red hot in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Spark's trim level is 2LT. This top of the line Chevy Spark has it all with a power sunroof, automatic forward brake assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, rear parking assistance, a leather wrapped steering wheel, hands free keyless entry, leatherette - heated front seats and LED signature lighting. Additional features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, 4G WiFi, a 60/40 folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, a 7 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth streaming audio, an outside temperature display, a rear vision camera and hill start assist plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2021 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT 78,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 98,407 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 52 KM $99,068 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2021 Chevrolet Spark