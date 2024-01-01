Menu
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear Park Assist, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, MyLink, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Leatherette Seats</b><br> <br> Forget what you thought you knew about small cars. The Chevy Spark has changed the game! This 2021 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 98,407 kms. Its red hot in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Sparks trim level is 2LT. This top of the line Chevy Spark has it all with a power sunroof, automatic forward brake assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, rear parking assistance, a leather wrapped steering wheel, hands free keyless entry, leatherette - heated front seats and LED signature lighting. Additional features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, 4G WiFi, a 60/40 folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, a 7 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth streaming audio, an outside temperature display, a rear vision camera and hill start assist plus much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2021 Chevrolet Spark

98,407 KM

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark

2LT

2021 Chevrolet Spark

2LT

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,407KM
VIN KL8CF6SA9MC223557

  Body Style Hatchback
  Mileage 98,407 KM

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

204-482-1010

1-888-672-7621
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2021 Chevrolet Spark