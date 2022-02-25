2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

$35,694 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 3 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8400522

8400522 Stock #: 22078A

22078A VIN: KL79MRSL0MB080639

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,339 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.