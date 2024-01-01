Menu
<b>Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G WiFi, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, Touchscreen, Cruise Control, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> Confidently cover a lot of ground in this compact SUV thatll help take you anywhere you want to go. This 2021 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The Chevy Trax is a small SUV thats larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 83,114 kms. Its mosaic black metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Traxs trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trax LT brings your SUV to the next level as it comes very well equipped with a remote engine start, signature LED accents lights, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G WiFi, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, Touchscreen, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

Confidently cover a lot of ground in this compact SUV that'll help take you anywhere you want to go. This 2021 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 83,114 kms. It's mosaic black metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trax LT brings your SUV to the next level as it comes very well equipped with a remote engine start, signature LED accents lights, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

