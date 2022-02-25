$66,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2021 Dodge Durango
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T - HEMI V8 - Leather Seats
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$66,980
+ taxes & licensing
2,210KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8414391
- Stock #: 0726A
- VIN: 1C4SDJCT8MC866073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0726A
- Mileage 2,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $68989 - Our Price is just $66980!
This Dodge Durango is more than a family SUV with its impressive performance and features. This 2021 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2021 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 2,210 kms. It's white knuckle clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. The R/T name is earned with a massively upgraded drivetrain, sport mode, performance steering and suspension, rear load leveling suspension, all wheel drive and paddle shifters really keep you moving. Racetrack LED tail lamps, a power liftgate, unique aluminum wheels, rear parking assistance, and remote start really show some style and convenience. Additional features include a Uconnect 4C infotainment system with navigation, a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium Alpine sound system, a 115 volt power outlet, chrome interior accents, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, a SRT inspired hood, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and a proximity entry key with push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT8MC866073.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
HEMI V8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7