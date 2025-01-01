$27,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Leather Seats
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,139KM
VIN 3FMCR9C61MRB22956
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25673A
- Mileage 98,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Good things come in small packages and this Bronco Sport proves that with ease, grace, and raw capability. This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 98,139 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C61MRB22956.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11311 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind spot warning
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Parking Sens
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2021 Ford Bronco Sport