$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford EcoSport
Titanium - Navigation - Sunroof
2021 Ford EcoSport
Titanium - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,103KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN MAJ6S3KL7MC441678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,103 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Premium Audio!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With one of the roomiest interiors in its class, driving in this Ford EcoSport is a care-free experience. This 2021 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 65,103 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our EcoSport's trim level is Titanium. Stepping up to this premium EcoSport Titanium is a great choice as it comes with plenty of upscale features like exclusive aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, sport tuned suspension, a premium 9 speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key with push button start and premium ActiveX heated seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 including blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a 60/40 split rear seats, and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3KL7MC441678.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With one of the roomiest interiors in its class, driving in this Ford EcoSport is a care-free experience. This 2021 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 65,103 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our EcoSport's trim level is Titanium. Stepping up to this premium EcoSport Titanium is a great choice as it comes with plenty of upscale features like exclusive aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, sport tuned suspension, a premium 9 speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key with push button start and premium ActiveX heated seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 including blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a 60/40 split rear seats, and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3KL7MC441678.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Sync
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat LARIAT 53,350 KM $52,794 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 23,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highlander XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 20,000 KM $56,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2021 Ford EcoSport