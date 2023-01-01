Menu
2021 Ford Escape

76,212 KM

Details Description Features

$35,294

+ tax & licensing
$35,294

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist

2021 Ford Escape

SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$35,294

+ taxes & licensing

76,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217202
  • Stock #: A2348
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H65MUA73583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



In the city or in the forest, the Ford Escape is built to get you through any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 76,212 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H65MUA73583.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $238.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14259 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Park Assist
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

