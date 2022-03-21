Menu
2021 Ford Expedition

24,979 KM

Details Description

$83,694

+ tax & licensing
$83,694

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2021 Ford Expedition

2021 Ford Expedition

2021 Ford Expedition

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$83,694

+ taxes & licensing

24,979KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8809340
  • Stock #: A2252
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT3MEA06775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,979 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 24,979 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT3MEA06775.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $506.91 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $21743 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

