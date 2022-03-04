$56,694 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 0 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8614361

8614361 Stock #: 21422A

21422A VIN: 1FTFW1E56MFB89775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,066 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Lane Keep Assist Chrome Exterior Accents 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.