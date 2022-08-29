$70,694 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9081436

22452A VIN: 1FTFW1E80MFB73419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 22452A

Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Convenience Tow Package Interior remote start Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Park Assist Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

