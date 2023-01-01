$49,794 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 7 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 1FTEW1EP6MKD34978

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,788 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Convenience Tow Package Interior remote start Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Park Assist Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Cargo Box Lighting

